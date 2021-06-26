Lido Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Snowflake by 359.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,480,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,823,697,000 after purchasing an additional 5,071,445 shares during the last quarter. SALESFORCE.COM Inc. raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 139.3% in the 1st quarter. SALESFORCE.COM Inc. now owns 4,985,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,975,000 after buying an additional 2,901,728 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,113,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,883,000 after buying an additional 793,175 shares in the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 1,753,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,462,000 after buying an additional 503,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 530.8% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,596,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,033,000 after buying an additional 1,343,347 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SNOW opened at $247.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $73.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.02. Snowflake Inc. has a 1 year low of $184.71 and a 1 year high of $429.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $231.78.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $228.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.16 million. Analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SNOW. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $310.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Snowflake from $248.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $280.82.

In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 28,724 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.63, for a total value of $6,509,720.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 46,280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.89, for a total transaction of $11,472,349.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 161,108 shares in the company, valued at $39,937,062.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 564,583 shares of company stock worth $133,946,768 over the last quarter. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Snowflake Profile

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

