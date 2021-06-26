Lido Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 18.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $411,979,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 342.1% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,353,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $212,337,000 after buying an additional 1,821,048 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 125.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,416,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,786,000 after purchasing an additional 787,971 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,674,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $697,193,000 after purchasing an additional 767,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,165,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,623,764,000 after purchasing an additional 676,481 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.66% of the company’s stock.

EMR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Emerson Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.00.

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $96.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $57.57 billion, a PE ratio of 27.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.55. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $59.07 and a 1-year high of $99.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.07. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 12.47%. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.38%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

