Lido Advisors LLC Has $263,000 Stock Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Lido Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 67.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,617 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of KLA by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of KLA by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of KLA by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 757 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of KLA by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of KLA by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC opened at $316.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $48.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. KLA Co. has a 1 year low of $171.31 and a 1 year high of $359.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $314.65.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. KLA had a net margin of 28.77% and a return on equity of 69.63%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 14.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is 34.78%.

KLAC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of KLA from $360.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of KLA from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of KLA from $349.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of KLA from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $341.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $313.00.

In related news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.95, for a total value of $4,649,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,187,764.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary B. Moore purchased 377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $301.02 per share, for a total transaction of $113,484.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,017 shares in the company, valued at $3,617,357.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

