Lido Advisors LLC Sells 1,617 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Lido Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 67.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,617 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its stake in KLA by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 179,927 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,448,000 after purchasing an additional 42,004 shares during the last quarter. Torray LLC acquired a new position in KLA during the 1st quarter valued at $1,695,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in KLA by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 49,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,230,000 after purchasing an additional 10,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in KLA by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 43,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,333,000 after purchasing an additional 4,573 shares during the last quarter. 87.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other KLA news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $1,575,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,925,390. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary B. Moore acquired 377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $301.02 per share, for a total transaction of $113,484.54. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,017 shares in the company, valued at $3,617,357.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of KLA stock opened at $316.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $48.48 billion, a PE ratio of 24.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $314.65. KLA Co. has a 12-month low of $171.31 and a 12-month high of $359.69.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.26. KLA had a net margin of 28.77% and a return on equity of 69.63%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 14.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on KLAC shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of KLA from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of KLA from $360.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and issued a $369.00 price objective on shares of KLA in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of KLA from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. KLA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $313.00.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

