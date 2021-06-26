Lido Advisors LLC Sells 166 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Lido Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 166 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,035,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,066,000 after buying an additional 279,042 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,528,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,307,000 after buying an additional 194,617 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,616,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,070,000 after buying an additional 152,482 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,127,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,266,000 after purchasing an additional 168,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,909,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,760,000 after purchasing an additional 242,056 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $227.35 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $140.36 and a 1 year high of $228.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $222.08.

