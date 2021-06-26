Lido Advisors LLC Sells 46 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Lido Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 46 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 141,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,501,000 after purchasing an additional 5,284 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 325.9% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 53,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,928,000 after purchasing an additional 41,068 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 1,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 32,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. 78.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

In other news, VP Mark T. Czaja sold 653 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.82, for a total value of $202,965.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Lee C. Banks sold 13,618 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.34, for a total transaction of $4,307,918.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 108,344 shares in the company, valued at $34,273,540.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,806 shares of company stock worth $9,452,769 over the last quarter. 1.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PH stock opened at $301.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $38.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $307.79. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52 week low of $171.58 and a 52 week high of $324.68.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 14.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This is an increase from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.18%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $331.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $331.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.46.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.