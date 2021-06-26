Lido Advisors LLC Sells 46 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Lido Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 46 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 141,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,501,000 after acquiring an additional 5,284 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 325.9% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 53,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,928,000 after acquiring an additional 41,068 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 1,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 32,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PH opened at $301.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12-month low of $171.58 and a 12-month high of $324.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.70, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $307.79.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.33. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 14.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This is a boost from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.18%.

In related news, VP Mark T. Czaja sold 653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.82, for a total value of $202,965.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Andrew D. Ross sold 3,928 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.04, for a total transaction of $1,257,117.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,679,499.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,806 shares of company stock valued at $9,452,769 over the last three months. 1.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $331.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $340.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $331.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Parker-Hannifin presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.46.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

