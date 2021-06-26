Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) Shares Purchased by South Dakota Investment Council

South Dakota Investment Council boosted its position in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) by 33.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 65,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,520 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $5,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LSI. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Life Storage by 615.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,147,000 after buying an additional 54,368 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Life Storage by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 30,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,635,000 after buying an additional 3,808 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Life Storage by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 69,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,351,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Life Storage by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 143,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,174,000 after buying an additional 4,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Life Storage by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 109,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,126,000 after purchasing an additional 12,833 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Arthur L. Havener, Jr. sold 601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.69, for a total transaction of $57,509.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total value of $579,300.00. Insiders have sold a total of 13,301 shares of company stock valued at $1,277,029 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Life Storage from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Truist upped their price objective on Life Storage from $85.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Life Storage from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. KeyCorp increased their target price on Life Storage from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Life Storage from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $82.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.54.

NYSE LSI opened at $108.40 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $99.70. Life Storage, Inc. has a one year low of $60.67 and a one year high of $108.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.39, a P/E/G ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 0.33.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.38). Life Storage had a net margin of 25.33% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The firm had revenue of $171.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Life Storage, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 14th were given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 13th. Life Storage’s payout ratio is 74.56%.

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

