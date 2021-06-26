Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.45 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) to announce earnings of $1.45 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ligand Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Ligand Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of $1.00 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $6.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.15 to $6.16. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $4.75. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Ligand Pharmaceuticals.

Get Ligand Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.28. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $55.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. Ligand Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 66.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $198.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.33.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LGND. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 23,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,516 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 3,475 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,932 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,041,045 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $202,982,000 after purchasing an additional 145,671 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $4.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $139.37. 793,137 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 153,796. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.04. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $78.26 and a 12 month high of $219.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 4.57 and a quick ratio of 4.18.

About Ligand Pharmaceuticals

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing or acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. The company's commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Veklury for the treatment of moderate or severe COVID-19; Teriparatide injection product for the treatment of osteoporosis; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Zulresso, a captisol-enabled formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of PPD; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Duavee for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Aziyo portfolio of commercial pericardial repair and CanGaroo envelope extracellular matrix products; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; Vivitra for breast cancer; Bryxta and Zybev for various indications; and Minnebro for the treatment of hypertension.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicators

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ligand Pharmaceuticals (LGND)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.