Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share on Friday, July 16th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd.

Limoneira has raised its dividend by 31.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of LMNR stock opened at $17.85 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Limoneira has a 12 month low of $12.72 and a 12 month high of $20.74.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Limoneira had a negative net margin of 4.44% and a negative return on equity of 3.90%. Analysts forecast that Limoneira will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Elizabeth Blanchard Chess sold 1,431 shares of Limoneira stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total transaction of $26,015.58. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,524.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,439 shares of company stock valued at $136,820. Corporate insiders own 5.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on LMNR shares. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Limoneira from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Northland Securities raised shares of Limoneira from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Limoneira from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Lake Street Capital started coverage on Limoneira in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stephens raised Limoneira from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Limoneira has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.83.

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresh Lemons, Lemon Packing, Avocados, and Other Agribusiness. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons. The company also grows avocado, oranges, and specialty citrus and other crops, including Moro blood oranges, Cara Cara oranges, Minneola tangelos, Star Ruby grapefruit, pummelos, pistachios, and wine grapes.

