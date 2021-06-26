Línea Directa Aseguradora (OTCMKTS:LNDAF) Coverage Initiated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Línea Directa Aseguradora (OTCMKTS:LNDAF) in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Línea Directa Aseguradora in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They issued an overweight rating for the company.

Get Línea Directa Aseguradora alerts:

Shares of Línea Directa Aseguradora stock opened at $2.14 on Thursday. Línea Directa Aseguradora has a fifty-two week low of $1.89 and a fifty-two week high of $2.24.

Linea Directa Aseguradora, SA engages in the direct insurance and reinsurance business in Spain. The company offers motor, home, health, and other insurance products, as well as other activities under the LÃ­nea Directa, Aprecio, Penelope Seguros, and Vivaz Seguros brands. It distributes its product through telephone and internet sales channels.

Featured Article: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Línea Directa Aseguradora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Línea Directa Aseguradora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.