Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $23.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Liquidity Services, Inc. employs innovative e-commerce marketplace solutions to manage, value and sell inventory and equipment for business and government clients. The company operates a network of leading e-commerce marketplaces that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an efficient, automated environment offering over 500 product categories. Their superior service, unmatched scale and ability to deliver results enable us to forge trusted, long-term relationships with over 10,000 clients worldwide. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Liquidity Services from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ LQDT opened at $21.84 on Tuesday. Liquidity Services has a twelve month low of $4.77 and a twelve month high of $30.00. The company has a market cap of $767.15 million, a P/E ratio of 48.53 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.70.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. Liquidity Services had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 6.98%. The business had revenue of $61.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.37 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Liquidity Services will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Liquidity Services news, insider Mark A. Shaffer sold 2,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.44, for a total transaction of $61,300.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $922,560.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Nicholas Rozdilsky sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total value of $770,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 53,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,365,808.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 263,586 shares of company stock valued at $6,785,226 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 29.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Liquidity Services by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 184,819 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,434,000 after acquiring an additional 4,483 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Liquidity Services in the first quarter valued at $137,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liquidity Services in the first quarter valued at $361,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Liquidity Services in the first quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Liquidity Services in the first quarter valued at $347,000. Institutional investors own 65.78% of the company’s stock.

Liquidity Services Company Profile

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplace that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an automated environment. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; govdeals.com provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets, as well as offers asset sales and marketing services; and AllSurplus.com, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of legacy marketplaces in a single destination, as well as also serves as heavy equipment vertical.

