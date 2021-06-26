Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Industrial Alliance Securities

Industrial Alliance Securities initiated coverage on shares of Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Cowen started coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a market perform rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lithium Americas from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from $28.50 to $30.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.03.

NYSE LAC opened at $14.31 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.16. Lithium Americas has a 52 week low of $4.26 and a 52 week high of $28.75. The company has a quick ratio of 98.92, a current ratio of 98.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -43.36 and a beta of 1.30.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). Sell-side analysts predict that Lithium Americas will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LAC. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Lithium Americas by 777.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 836,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,487,000 after buying an additional 740,841 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in Lithium Americas by 238.8% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 860,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,795,000 after buying an additional 606,309 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Lithium Americas by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,782,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,641,000 after buying an additional 526,445 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Lithium Americas by 1,184.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 394,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,347,000 after buying an additional 364,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Lithium Americas during the 1st quarter worth $5,623,000. Institutional investors own 14.58% of the company’s stock.

About Lithium Americas

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada. The company was formerly known as Western Lithium USA Corporation and changed its name to Lithium Americas Corp.

