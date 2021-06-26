LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Raised to C- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on LivePerson from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on LivePerson from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on LivePerson in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. B. Riley increased their target price on LivePerson from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on LivePerson in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. LivePerson presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $71.50.

LivePerson stock opened at $64.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.42. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.99 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. LivePerson has a 12 month low of $37.10 and a 12 month high of $72.23.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $107.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.40 million. LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 36.51% and a negative net margin of 23.15%. Analysts expect that LivePerson will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kevin Lavan sold 15,000 shares of LivePerson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.83, for a total value of $777,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,088,430. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alexander Spinelli sold 2,815 shares of LivePerson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total value of $154,656.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,017 shares of company stock valued at $1,494,974. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,284 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,731 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,497 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,415 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. 98.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LivePerson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

