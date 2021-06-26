London Co. of Virginia Buys 5,374 Shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB)

London Co. of Virginia boosted its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 600,625 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,374 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia owned 0.76% of Atlantic Union Bankshares worth $23,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AUB. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AUB traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.23. 1,138,295 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 303,139. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a 1-year low of $19.35 and a 1-year high of $42.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 1.40.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 27.16%. The business had revenue of $168.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This is an increase from Atlantic Union Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is 52.34%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AUB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays upped their target price on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.40.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Company Profile

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

