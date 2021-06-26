London Co. of Virginia Decreases Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

London Co. of Virginia reduced its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 362,914 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 32,450 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia’s holdings in Corning were worth $15,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GLW. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Corning in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Corning in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Corning in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Corning by 6,540.0% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 664 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Corning in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. 67.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Corning news, VP Robert P. France sold 2,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.15, for a total transaction of $112,698.30. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,384,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 13,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.48, for a total value of $605,793.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 13,320 shares in the company, valued at $605,793.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 5,553 shares of company stock valued at $239,744 and have sold 70,323,018 shares valued at $3,058,794,508. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Corning stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.90. 7,934,047 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,268,380. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.45. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $25.10 and a 12 month high of $46.82. The company has a market cap of $34.82 billion, a PE ratio of 31.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. Corning had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 9.89%. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Corning’s payout ratio is presently 69.06%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GLW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on Corning from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.80.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

