London Co. of Virginia Decreases Position in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

London Co. of Virginia cut its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) by 71.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,333,029 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,256,231 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $39,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 109.1% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AXTA traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.91. 3,210,152 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,668,313. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.86, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.08. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 52 week low of $20.25 and a 52 week high of $34.20.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 2.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AXTA. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Axalta Coating Systems to a “positive” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Axalta Coating Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.78.

In other news, SVP Barry S. Snyder sold 17,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $561,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,089,472. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

