London Co. of Virginia Sells 466 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

London Co. of Virginia cut its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 22.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 466 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Mayar Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PEP shares. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Wolfe Research started coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on PepsiCo from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on PepsiCo from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays upgraded PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.38.

Shares of PEP stock traded up $0.74 on Friday, hitting $146.41. 6,387,907 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,439,347. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $128.06 and a one year high of $149.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $146.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The company has a market capitalization of $202.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.11, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.60.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.55% and a net margin of 10.51%. The business had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.90%.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total value of $2,908,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,033,824.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.