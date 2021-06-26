LS Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,043 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

LS Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 19.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,043 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,172,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,395,365,000 after purchasing an additional 183,511 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,088,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,759,000 after purchasing an additional 73,547 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at $354,414,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,260,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,769,000 after purchasing an additional 126,189 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,255,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,542,000 after purchasing an additional 214,867 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.73% of the company’s stock.

MAR opened at $140.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.11, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Marriott International, Inc. has a one year low of $80.26 and a one year high of $159.98.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 57.49% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. Marriott International’s quarterly revenue was down 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Marriott International from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Truist boosted their target price on Marriott International from $119.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Marriott International from $123.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Marriott International in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.12.

In other news, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total value of $49,701.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,992.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig S. Smith sold 6,099 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.10, for a total value of $903,261.90. 12.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

