LS Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,777 Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

LS Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 19.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,777 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Graco were worth $544,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Somerset Trust Co lifted its stake in Graco by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 3,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Graco by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 15,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Graco by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Graco by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bennett Selby Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Graco by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 33,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,389,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

GGG opened at $74.98 on Friday. Graco Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.44 and a 1-year high of $79.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $12.70 billion, a PE ratio of 34.43, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.59.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.08. Graco had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 20.99%. The business had revenue of $454.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Graco Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Investors of record on Monday, July 19th will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 16th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.46%.

In other Graco news, Director Eric Etchart sold 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.20, for a total value of $393,720.00. Also, Director Lee R. Mitau sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.02, for a total value of $1,386,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 184,262 shares in the company, valued at $14,191,859.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,397 shares of company stock worth $3,266,914. Insiders own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

GGG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Graco from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Graco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.00.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes, and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems, and applicators.

