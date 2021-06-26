LS Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,926 Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

LS Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 20.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,609 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,926 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cognex were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CGNX. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in Cognex by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 583 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Cognex by 0.4% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 35,805 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,971,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its stake in Cognex by 4.3% in the first quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 3,567 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Cognex by 17.1% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,028 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Cognex by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 34,602 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,778,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. 88.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cognex news, Director Dianne M. Parrotte sold 333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total value of $26,649.99. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,649.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CGNX opened at $82.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.33 and a beta of 1.64. Cognex Co. has a 1-year low of $58.24 and a 1-year high of $101.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.89.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $239.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.33 million. Cognex had a net margin of 25.55% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cognex Co. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.00%.

CGNX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised Cognex from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Cognex from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Cognex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.57.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

