LS Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,192 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

LS Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 18.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,192 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Principal Financial Group by 12.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. JT Stratford LLC grew its stake in Principal Financial Group by 2.6% in the first quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 6,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Principal Financial Group by 9.1% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. West Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Principal Financial Group by 44.7% in the first quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Principal Financial Group by 35.2% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PFG shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Principal Financial Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Principal Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Principal Financial Group from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Principal Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.00.

Shares of Principal Financial Group stock opened at $64.36 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.40. The company has a market capitalization of $17.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.64. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.03 and a 12 month high of $67.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 12.12%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.39%.

In other Principal Financial Group news, Director Elizabeth E. Tallett sold 22,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.94, for a total value of $1,480,632.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 44,432 shares in the company, valued at $2,885,414.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates in Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

