LS Investment Advisors LLC Sells 412 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

LS Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) by 20.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,583 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 412 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Deckers Outdoor by 0.9% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,423 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Deckers Outdoor by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,619 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Deckers Outdoor by 2.2% during the first quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 1.0% during the first quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 4,998 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 0.6% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,175 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 96.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on DECK shares. BTIG Research increased their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $420.00 to $447.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $363.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $365.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deckers Outdoor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $369.53.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.93, for a total transaction of $169,965.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 27,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,409,942.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DECK opened at $380.66 on Friday. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $184.21 and a fifty-two week high of $384.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $335.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.79.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.60. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 28.64%. The firm had revenue of $561.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 49.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 14.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the textile maker to repurchase up to 8.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sport sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

