LS Investment Advisors LLC Sells 6,971 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

LS Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 54.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,888 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 6,971 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 11.6% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 66,713 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $6,798,000 after purchasing an additional 6,943 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 22.2% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 305,109 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $31,090,000 after purchasing an additional 55,423 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 23,028.6% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 8.0% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,246 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 16.1% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 282,807 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $28,818,000 after purchasing an additional 39,269 shares in the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $116.95 on Friday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.64 and a 1 year high of $124.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 18.00%. The business had revenue of $842.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Adam Karon sold 5,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.17, for a total transaction of $515,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 30,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,139,772.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 850 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.59, for a total transaction of $99,101.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,444 shares of company stock valued at $7,572,466 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AKAM shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.62.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud and enterprise security solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

Featured Story: Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.