LS Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,524 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $508,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,667,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $827,000. Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,710 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $4,572,000 after buying an additional 3,304 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 339,528 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $68,360,000 after buying an additional 62,397 shares during the period. 90.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Peter Kelly sold 24,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total value of $4,962,149.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,687,375.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NXPI opened at $204.17 on Friday. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $106.75 and a twelve month high of $216.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $198.85. The firm has a market cap of $56.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.01). NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. NXP Semiconductors’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 8.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.563 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 33.19%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $213.00 price objective (up previously from $190.00) on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.96.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

