Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Given New C$16.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) had its price target decreased by BMO Capital Markets from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. UBS Group cut shares of Lundin Mining from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.73.

OTCMKTS LUNMF opened at $9.20 on Tuesday. Lundin Mining has a 1 year low of $4.96 and a 1 year high of $13.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 1.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.06.

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Lundin Mining had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The business had revenue of $681.48 million for the quarter.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

