Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Shares Bought by Primecap Management Co. CA

Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,893,371 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,565 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA owned approximately 1.18% of Lyft worth $245,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Lyft by 8.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,235,853 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $899,421,000 after buying an additional 1,072,849 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Lyft by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 11,229,613 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $551,711,000 after buying an additional 191,951 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Lyft by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 6,568,597 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $322,715,000 after buying an additional 1,652,189 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Lyft by 102.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,837,673 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $237,674,000 after buying an additional 2,443,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Lyft by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,702,372 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $181,898,000 after purchasing an additional 621,136 shares in the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LYFT opened at $61.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.23. Lyft, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.34 and a 12-month high of $68.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $20.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.96 and a beta of 2.31.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $609.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.70 million. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 80.71% and a negative net margin of 88.32%. Lyft’s revenue was down 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.31) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lyft, Inc. will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on LYFT. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Lyft in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Vertical Research began coverage on Lyft in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Wedbush boosted their price target on Lyft from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Lyft from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Lyft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.06.

In related news, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 4,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total transaction of $242,717.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Logan Green sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.19, for a total value of $2,094,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 240,998 shares of company stock worth $15,315,981 in the last ninety days. 22.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Lyft

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

