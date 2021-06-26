M3F Inc. Buys New Stake in Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB)

M3F Inc. bought a new stake in Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 46,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,339,000. M3F Inc. owned about 0.56% of Metropolitan Bank as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MCB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 112,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,097,000 after acquiring an additional 6,065 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP grew its stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 5.3% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP now owns 339,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,092,000 after acquiring an additional 17,200 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Metropolitan Bank in the first quarter worth $339,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Metropolitan Bank in the first quarter worth $1,176,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 297.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Metropolitan Bank alerts:

In related news, CFO Greg Sigrist purchased 1,600 shares of Metropolitan Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $61.35 per share, with a total value of $98,160.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nick Rosenberg sold 1,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total transaction of $64,470.75. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Metropolitan Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of Metropolitan Bank stock traded down $1.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $61.98. 151,610 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,685. The company has a market cap of $516.91 million, a PE ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.50. Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $25.51 and a 12-month high of $66.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $39.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.36 million. Metropolitan Bank had a net margin of 28.01% and a return on equity of 13.63%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Metropolitan Bank Profile

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.

Recommended Story: FTSE 100 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB).

Receive News & Ratings for Metropolitan Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metropolitan Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.