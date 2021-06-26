M3F Inc. Has $6.33 Million Holdings in Magyar Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGYR)

M3F Inc. increased its stake in Magyar Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGYR) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 460,681 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 28,917 shares during the quarter. Magyar Bancorp makes up 2.6% of M3F Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. M3F Inc. owned about 7.93% of Magyar Bancorp worth $6,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Magyar Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. 20.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magyar Bancorp stock traded up $1.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.77. 7,587 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,007. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.45. Magyar Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.50 and a fifty-two week high of $15.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.81 million, a PE ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Magyar Bancorp (NASDAQ:MGYR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Magyar Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 13.56%. The business had revenue of $7.32 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet raised Magyar Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th.

Magyar Bancorp Profile

Magyar Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Magyar Bank that provides various banking services in the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including demand, NOW, money market, savings, retirement, and certificates of deposit accounts. The company also offers residential mortgage loans; commercial real estate, commercial business, and construction loans; and consumer loans, which consist of home equity lines of credit and stock-secured demand loans.

