M3F Inc. Makes New Investment in WVS Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:WVFC)

M3F Inc. purchased a new position in WVS Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:WVFC) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 11,522 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:WVFC traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 860. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.19. The stock has a market cap of $31.95 million, a P/E ratio of 21.25 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. WVS Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $13.00 and a fifty-two week high of $16.79.

WVS Financial (NASDAQ:WVFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.28 million during the quarter. WVS Financial had a net margin of 19.93% and a return on equity of 3.65%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%.

WVS Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for West View Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit products, such as regular savings accounts, demand accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as individual retirement account certificates.

