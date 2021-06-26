M3F Inc. Sells 102,026 Shares of Provident Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PVBC)

M3F Inc. cut its holdings in Provident Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PVBC) by 9.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,032,822 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 102,026 shares during the period. Provident Bancorp makes up about 6.0% of M3F Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. M3F Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Provident Bancorp worth $14,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PVBC. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Provident Bancorp by 622.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,005 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,589 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Provident Bancorp by 110.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,337 shares of the bank’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Provident Bancorp by 90.6% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,845 shares of the bank’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 4,680 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Provident Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $184,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Provident Bancorp by 6.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,032 shares of the bank’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PVBC traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.45. 277,977 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,496. Provident Bancorp Inc has a 1 year low of $7.21 and a 1 year high of $18.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.37. The company has a market capitalization of $301.61 million, a PE ratio of 19.58 and a beta of 1.13.

Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $15.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.11 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Provident Bancorp Inc will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. This is a positive change from Provident Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Provident Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.24%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PVBC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Provident Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler upgraded Provident Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $14.50 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th.

Provident Bancorp, Inc is a Maryland corporation that was formed in 2019 to be the successor corporation to Provident Bancorp, Inc, a Massachusetts corporation, and the holding company for The Provident Bank. The Provident Bank, a subsidiary of Provident Bancorp, Inc is an innovative, commercial bank that finds solutions for its business and private clients.

