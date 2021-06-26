Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) SVP Sells $26,446.50 in Stock

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) SVP Paul Griscom sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total transaction of $26,446.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,583.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of M stock opened at $19.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.37, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Macy’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.57 and a 12 month high of $22.30.
Macy’s (NYSE:M) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.80. Macy’s had a negative net margin of 1.36% and a positive return on equity of 2.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.03) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 56.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Macy’s, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on M. TheStreet upgraded shares of Macy’s from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Macy’s from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Macy’s from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Macy’s from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Macy’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.63.
Macy’s Company Profile
Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.
