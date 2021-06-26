Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) SVP Sells $26,446.50 in Stock

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) SVP Paul Griscom sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total transaction of $26,446.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,583.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of M stock opened at $19.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.37, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Macy’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.57 and a 12 month high of $22.30.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.80. Macy’s had a negative net margin of 1.36% and a positive return on equity of 2.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.03) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 56.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Macy’s, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of M. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Macy’s by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 276,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,106,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Macy’s by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 30,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 8,087 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Macy’s by 70.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 75,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 31,293 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Macy’s by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 20,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 2,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on M. TheStreet upgraded shares of Macy’s from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Macy’s from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Macy’s from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Macy’s from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Macy’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.63.

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

