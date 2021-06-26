Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $17.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Magnolia Oil & Gas is an independent exploration and production operator with the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas being its chief operating regions. The company, which focuses on growth through a combination of acquisitions and active drilling, has an enviable high-quality acreage that provides substantial free cash flow which it will use to buyback 1% of its total shares outstanding each quarter and introduce a semi-annual cash dividend in 2021. Further, Magnolia has done a commendable job of enhancing its unit metrics, leading to attractive margins. Magnolia is also financially healthy, with modest debt. With an undrawn $450 million revolving credit facility and $178 million in cash and cash equivalents, the company’s liquidity appears solid. Hence, Magnolia is viewed a preferred energy firm to own now.”

MGY has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet raised Magnolia Oil & Gas from a d- rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued a neutral rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.96.

Shares of NYSE:MGY opened at $16.21 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.97. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 52 week low of $4.09 and a 52 week high of $16.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 34.49 and a beta of 2.61.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $207.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.83 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 14.60%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Magnolia Oil & Gas will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Magnolia Oil & Gas news, Director John B. Walker sold 7,600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.35, for a total value of $109,060,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MGY. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 108.5% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399 shares during the period. 74.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company's properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

