Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $88.43.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MBUU. Zacks Investment Research lowered Malibu Boats from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist Securities decreased their target price on Malibu Boats from $95.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Malibu Boats from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley raised their price target on Malibu Boats from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Malibu Boats from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Get Malibu Boats alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MBUU opened at $74.22 on Friday. Malibu Boats has a fifty-two week low of $46.37 and a fifty-two week high of $93.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93 and a beta of 1.90.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $273.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.13 million. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 31.29% and a net margin of 10.71%. Malibu Boats’s quarterly revenue was up 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Malibu Boats will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MBUU. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Malibu Boats during the 4th quarter valued at $126,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Malibu Boats during the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Malibu Boats during the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Intrust Bank NA bought a new stake in Malibu Boats during the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Minot Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Malibu Boats during the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. 98.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Malibu Boats

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Cobalt, and Pursuit. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Cobalt, and Pursuit brands.

Recommended Story: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Malibu Boats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Malibu Boats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.