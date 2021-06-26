Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) vs. Vision Marine Technologies (NASDAQ:VMAR) Head to Head Review

Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) and Vision Marine Technologies (NASDAQ:VMAR) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Marine Products and Vision Marine Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marine Products 9.01% 28.26% 19.53% Vision Marine Technologies N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Marine Products and Vision Marine Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marine Products $239.82 million 2.32 $19.44 million N/A N/A Vision Marine Technologies $1.80 million 41.43 -$1.69 million N/A N/A

Marine Products has higher revenue and earnings than Vision Marine Technologies.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Marine Products and Vision Marine Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Marine Products 0 1 0 0 2.00 Vision Marine Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00

Marine Products currently has a consensus price target of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 3.66%. Given Marine Products’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Marine Products is more favorable than Vision Marine Technologies.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

14.6% of Marine Products shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.3% of Vision Marine Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 73.0% of Marine Products shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Marine Products beats Vision Marine Technologies on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Marine Products Company Profile

Marine Products Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells recreational fiberglass powerboats for the sportboat, sport fishing, and jet boat markets worldwide. It offers Chaparral sterndrive pleasure boats, including SSi Sport, Ski and Fish Boats, SSX Sport Boats, and the Surf Series; Chaparral outboard pleasure boats within the SSi and SSX, SunCoast, and OSX Sport Luxury models; Robalo outboard sport fishing boats; and Vortex jet boats under the Chaparral brand. The company also provides center and dual consoles, and Cayman Bay Boats under the Robalo brand name. As of February 26, 2021, it sells its products to a network of 147 domestic and 46 international independent authorized dealers. The company was founded in 1965 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

Vision Marine Technologies Company Profile

Vision Marine Technologies Inc., doing business as Canadian Electric Boat Company, designs, manufactures, rents, and sells electric powerboats in Canada. It offers powerboats to commercial and retail customers, as well as the operators of rental fleets. The company also designs, manufactures, and sells electric outboard powertrain systems and its related technologies to original equipment manufacturers. It also sells its products online. The company was formerly known as The Canadian Electric Boat Company. Vision Marine Technologies Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Boisbriand, Canada.

