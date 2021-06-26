Mark S. Livingston Sells 23,221 Shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Stock

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) CFO Mark S. Livingston sold 23,221 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.40, for a total transaction of $1,448,990.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,243,944. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of PGNY opened at $59.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.48 and a beta of 1.80. Progyny, Inc. has a one year low of $23.56 and a one year high of $66.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.91.
Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $122.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.27 million. Progyny had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PGNY shares. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Progyny from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Progyny from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Progyny in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Progyny from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.33.
Progyny Company Profile
Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.
