Mark S. Livingston Sells 23,221 Shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Stock

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) CFO Mark S. Livingston sold 23,221 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.40, for a total transaction of $1,448,990.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,243,944. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of PGNY opened at $59.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.48 and a beta of 1.80. Progyny, Inc. has a one year low of $23.56 and a one year high of $66.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.91.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $122.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.27 million. Progyny had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Progyny by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Redmond Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Progyny by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 24,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Progyny by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Progyny by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Progyny by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PGNY shares. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Progyny from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Progyny from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Progyny in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Progyny from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.33.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

