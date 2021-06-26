Marlowe (LON:MRL) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,160

Marlowe (LON:MRL) had its target price raised by Berenberg Bank from GBX 900 ($11.76) to GBX 1,160 ($15.16) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 951 ($12.42) price target on shares of Marlowe in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Marlowe from GBX 840 ($10.97) to GBX 870 ($11.37) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 951 ($12.42) price target on shares of Marlowe in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 833.40 ($10.89).

Get Marlowe alerts:

Shares of Marlowe stock opened at GBX 896 ($11.71) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.25, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Marlowe has a 52-week low of GBX 475 ($6.21) and a 52-week high of GBX 899.94 ($11.76). The company has a market capitalization of £691.03 million and a PE ratio of 2,983.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 792.57.

Marlowe plc provides water treatment, air hygiene, health and safety, and risk and compliance software services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Risk Management & Compliance, and Water Treatment & Air Quality. It provides health and safety, HR compliance, occupational health, and risk management software; designs, installs, and maintains fire protection and security systems; and provides integrated water treatment, hygiene, testing, monitoring, wastewater, and engineering services.

See Also: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Marlowe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marlowe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.