Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Posted by on Jun 26th, 2021

Equities research analysts expect Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) to post earnings of $0.37 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Marriott International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.56 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.21. Marriott International reported earnings per share of ($0.64) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 157.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marriott International will report full-year earnings of $2.09 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.49 to $3.02. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.93 to $6.64. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Marriott International.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 57.49% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $123.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $119.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.12.

Shares of MAR traded down $0.65 on Monday, reaching $140.14. The stock had a trading volume of 6,295,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,682,428. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -149.09 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $143.50. Marriott International has a 12-month low of $80.26 and a 12-month high of $159.98.

In related news, insider Craig S. Smith sold 6,099 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.10, for a total value of $903,261.90. Also, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 360 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total transaction of $49,701.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,992.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAR. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth $1,286,000. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 913,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,494,000 after purchasing an additional 12,393 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 106.9% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 22,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,921,000 after purchasing an additional 11,440 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth $264,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth $8,081,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.73% of the company’s stock.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

