Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) Upgraded to Buy by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $424.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $360.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $275.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $372.00 to $408.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $335.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Martin Marietta Materials presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $330.15.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

MLM opened at $359.27 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $359.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 2.20. Martin Marietta Materials has a one year low of $198.81 and a one year high of $383.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.41 billion, a PE ratio of 29.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.65.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.54. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 15.99%. The business had revenue of $982.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $968.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 19.76%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLM. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,779 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,387,000 after acquiring an additional 4,176 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 123,266 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,004,000 after acquiring an additional 42,772 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,681 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Featured Article: What are popular range trading strategies?

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.