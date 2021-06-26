Martingale Asset Management L P Acquires New Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Capital One Financial by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 91.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 16,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.93, for a total value of $2,465,191.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,856 shares in the company, valued at $8,353,852.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jory A. Berson sold 24,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.41, for a total value of $4,017,358.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 96,248 shares of company stock valued at $14,196,884 in the last quarter. 1.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:COF opened at $159.99 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $154.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.78. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $57.30 and a 12-month high of $168.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.17 by $2.86. The business had revenue of $7.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.02 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 23.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($3.02) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 19.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 27.63%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on COF shares. Bank of America started coverage on Capital One Financial in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.47.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

