Martingale Asset Management L P Acquires New Shares in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 2,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barrett Asset Management LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.8% in the first quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 391,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,585,000 after purchasing an additional 10,674 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 86.7% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 19,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,041,000 after purchasing an additional 9,274 shares during the period. X Square Capital LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 52.5% in the first quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 19,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,994,000 after purchasing an additional 6,771 shares during the period. Cloverfields Capital Group LP raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.3% in the first quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 11,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Associates Ltd. OH raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 37.0% in the first quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH now owns 214,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,577,000 after purchasing an additional 57,749 shares during the period. 70.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 11,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.91, for a total value of $1,800,356.30. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 16,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $2,560,018.50. Insiders sold 61,130 shares of company stock valued at $9,224,636 in the last 90 days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. DA Davidson upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $179.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.11.

NYSE JPM opened at $154.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $90.78 and a 1 year high of $167.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $466.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $158.04.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.40. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 31.15% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The company had revenue of $32.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 13.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.54%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

