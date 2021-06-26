Martingale Asset Management L P Boosts Position in Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY)

Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in shares of Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) by 14.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,905 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,705 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Byline Bancorp were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BHZ Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 34,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 10,379 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 911,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,272,000 after acquiring an additional 3,641 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 672,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,394,000 after acquiring an additional 17,418 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 18,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 3,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 224,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,465,000 after acquiring an additional 19,056 shares during the last quarter. 39.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BY opened at $22.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.56. The company has a market cap of $869.18 million, a P/E ratio of 14.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.42. Byline Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.49 and a 1-year high of $23.67.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $72.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.40 million. Byline Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 18.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Byline Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Byline Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 22.86%.

In related news, Director William G. Kistner acquired 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.95 per share, for a total transaction of $27,540.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 2,464 shares of company stock valued at $56,790 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 37.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Byline Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Byline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

About Byline Bancorp

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest bearing checking accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

