Martingale Asset Management L P Buys 1,512 Shares of AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO)

Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) by 19.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,445 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in AdaptHealth were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth in the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth in the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth in the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth in the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth in the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of AdaptHealth in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of AdaptHealth from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of AdaptHealth in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of AdaptHealth in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of AdaptHealth from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.85.

In other AdaptHealth news, CEO Stephen P. Griggs acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.14 per share, for a total transaction of $96,560.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,560. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AHCO opened at $29.90 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 53.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of -0.07. AdaptHealth Corp. has a 12-month low of $15.42 and a 12-month high of $41.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $482.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.31 million. AdaptHealth had a positive return on equity of 7.41% and a negative net margin of 2.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 151.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.82) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AdaptHealth Corp. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

AdaptHealth Company Profile

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home healthcare equipment, medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; home medical equipment (HME) to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

