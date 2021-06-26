Martingale Asset Management L P Buys New Stake in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW)

Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new stake in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SJW. Norges Bank acquired a new position in SJW Group in the fourth quarter valued at $20,658,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in SJW Group in the first quarter valued at $16,536,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in SJW Group by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,259,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $156,686,000 after acquiring an additional 152,573 shares in the last quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd boosted its stake in SJW Group by 29.7% in the first quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd now owns 549,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,605,000 after acquiring an additional 125,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in SJW Group by 24.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 548,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,886,000 after acquiring an additional 108,003 shares in the last quarter. 70.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SJW Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of SJW Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th.

Shares of SJW opened at $65.29 on Friday. SJW Group has a fifty-two week low of $56.84 and a fifty-two week high of $71.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.37 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). SJW Group had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 10.95%. The business had revenue of $114.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SJW Group will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is an increase from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio is 61.26%.

SJW Group Company Profile

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases; contracted services and sewer operations to water utilities in Connecticut; and a Linebacker protection plan for public drinking water customers, as well as offers repair or replace a leaking or broken water service line, curb box, curb box cover, meter pit, meter pit cover, and meter pit valve.

