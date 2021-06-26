Martingale Asset Management L P Has $359,000 Stake in Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD)

Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in shares of Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) by 11.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,602 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Upland Software were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of UPLD. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of Upland Software by 50.3% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,118 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Upland Software during the first quarter worth approximately $116,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Upland Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $134,000. MAI Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Upland Software during the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of Upland Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. 76.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Upland Software stock opened at $40.89 on Friday. Upland Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.40 and a 1 year high of $53.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.87, a PEG ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.52. Upland Software had a positive return on equity of 7.84% and a negative net margin of 17.41%. The firm had revenue of $73.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.17 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Upland Software, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UPLD. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Upland Software in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Upland Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Upland Software from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Upland Software from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.25.

In other news, CEO John T. Mcdonald sold 10,322 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.12, for a total transaction of $424,440.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,355,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,723,891.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Rodney C. Favaron sold 28,989 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,449,450.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 277,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,868,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,871 shares of company stock valued at $2,598,802. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, project management, information technology, business operations, and human resources and legal.

