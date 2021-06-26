Martingale Asset Management L P Makes New Investment in Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO)

Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in shares of Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 15,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Avid Bioservices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Avid Bioservices in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 134.8% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 3,673 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 270.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 8,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Avid Bioservices in the fourth quarter worth approximately $130,000. Institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

CDMO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Avid Bioservices in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Avid Bioservices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Avid Bioservices has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CDMO opened at $25.10 on Friday. Avid Bioservices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.89 and a 12-month high of $25.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.59.

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services focused on biopharmaceutical drug substances derived from mammalian cell culture. It produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins; and offers services, including CGMP clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.

