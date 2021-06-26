Martingale Asset Management L P Purchases 1,109 Shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) by 31.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Semtech were worth $319,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SMTC. Norges Bank bought a new position in Semtech in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,379,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Semtech by 14.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,511,658 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $104,305,000 after buying an additional 186,797 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Semtech by 9.5% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,814,656 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $125,211,000 after buying an additional 158,128 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in Semtech by 14.5% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,041,493 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $71,863,000 after buying an additional 132,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Semtech by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,678,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $120,991,000 after buying an additional 108,679 shares in the last quarter. 95.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Semtech alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on SMTC shares. Roth Capital upgraded Semtech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. B. Riley upped their price target on Semtech from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Susquehanna increased their target price on Semtech from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Semtech from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Semtech from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.64.

In other news, EVP John Michael Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total value of $350,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,218,298.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Christopher H. Chang sold 4,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.96, for a total value of $347,566.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,858.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Semtech stock opened at $66.12 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.97. Semtech Co. has a 12 month low of $49.26 and a 12 month high of $83.94. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.04, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 4.78.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. Semtech had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 11.66%. The company had revenue of $170.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Semtech Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Semtech Profile

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

Further Reading: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.