Mary Elizabeth Finn Sells 3,200 Shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) Stock

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) insider Mary Elizabeth Finn sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.56, for a total transaction of $241,792.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,540,137.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE SIG opened at $78.01 on Friday. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $83.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 2.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $64.56.

Get Signet Jewelers alerts:

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.96. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 32.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 98.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.59) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Signet Jewelers from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Signet Jewelers from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Signet Jewelers from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Signet Jewelers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Signet Jewelers by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 74,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 12,998 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 2,613.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 127,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,368,000 after acquiring an additional 122,396 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Signet Jewelers during the fourth quarter valued at $1,522,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Signet Jewelers in the 1st quarter valued at $1,670,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Signet Jewelers in the 1st quarter worth $347,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.13% of the company’s stock.

About Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers, as well as operates online through JamesAllen.com.

Featured Story: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Signet Jewelers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signet Jewelers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.