Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $5.13 Million Holdings in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lessened its holdings in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,200 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $5,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in THC. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,785,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,483,000 after purchasing an additional 215,600 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $668,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 345.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 16,326 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 202,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,086,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 314,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,544,000 after acquiring an additional 49,332 shares during the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider R. Scott Ramsey sold 8,662 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.04, for a total value of $554,714.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Glenview Capital Management, L sold 122,090 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.32, for a total transaction of $6,754,018.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 143,287 shares of company stock worth $8,125,559 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

THC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Friday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $55.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $58.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.18.

Shares of Tenet Healthcare stock opened at $69.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.86, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 2.62. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 1-year low of $16.21 and a 1-year high of $70.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.01.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 65.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

