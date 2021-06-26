Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $9.93 Million Position in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lessened its stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 561,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,708 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.30% of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas worth $9,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCU. Discerene Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas during the 4th quarter valued at $8,899,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 71.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 415,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,336,000 after purchasing an additional 172,593 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP increased its stake in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,848,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,070,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,542,000 after purchasing an additional 94,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 262,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,645,000 after purchasing an additional 55,053 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CCU opened at $19.60 on Friday. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. has a 1 year low of $10.72 and a 1 year high of $19.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.47.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.17. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The firm had revenue of $797.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.08 million. Equities analysts forecast that Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st were paid a $0.2362 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas’s payout ratio is 72.06%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.60 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

About Compañía Cervecerías Unidas

CompaÃ±Ã­a CervecerÃ­as Unidas SA operates as a beverage company principally in Chile, Argentina, Uruguay, Paraguay, Colombia, and Bolivia. The company operates through three segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. It produces and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beer under proprietary and licensed brands, as well as distributes Pernod Ricard products in non-supermarket retail stores.

